Orlando weather: Afternoon showers, storms on the way ahead of Weather Impact Day

The Brief A quiet morning is underway across Central Florida with mostly clear skies. There is a 60% chance of storms and showers in the mid-to-late afternoon hours. The FOX 35 Storm Team has labeled Wednesday as an Impact Day as tropical downpours are expected.



Although Tuesday's weather is starting off quiet, afternoon storms and showers are expected across Central Florida ahead of tropical downpours tomorrow. This is why the FOX 35 Storm Team has labeled Wednesday as a Weather Impact Day.

Here's a look at what to expect from the weather today, tomorrow and heading into the Fourth of July weekend.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

A quiet morning is underway across Central Florida with mostly clear skies.

Today's rain chances won't arrive until the mid-to-late afternoon hours and linger a few hours after sunset.

Plan for a 60% chance of late-day showers and storms.

Due to the later arrival of today's rain, temperatures have more time to heat up, leading to highs closer to the upper-80s and low-90s.

FOX 35 Storm Team Impact Days on the way

What's next:

Tropical moisture filters into Central Florida as we head into the end of the week.

Winds will be shifting and moving in from the south, ushering in a more humid air mass ripe with moisture.

A weakening cold front will gradually sink into the region. This will also help to bring an increase in our rain chances as the front slows down and parks itself across the peninsula.

All of these factors will lead to multiple rounds of heavy rainfall. Low-lying and flood-prone areas should stay close to the forecast as 2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible across Central Florida with a few isolated areas closer to the 5-inch mark.

The best chances of rain will be during the peak heating of the day as the Atlantic and Gulf coast sea-breezes come into play. Better chances of dry time will take place in the morning hours.

What will the weather look like for the Fourth of July weekend?

Dig deeper:

The waves of heavy rain will continue this weekend.

Around and after lunchtime will be the timing of the best chances of rain, along with the heaviest.

If you have outdoor plans for the Fourth of July or the rest of the holiday weekend, be sure to have a back-up in case things get rained out.

Tropics update

Big picture view:

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is still outlining an area of potential tropical development (30%) that stretches from the Gulf, through Central Florida and into the Atlantic waters.

An area of low pressure looks to form along the remnants of a stationary front that will be draped across Central Florida by the end of this week. This area of low pressure could form either over the Gulf or Atlantic waters, with models favoring a Gulf system set-up at this time.

There's a chance a tropical depression may form, but regardless if one forms or not, heavy rainfall is likely. With plenty of tropical moisture in place, a lot of rain will fall over a short period of time. The best chances of rain will be during the afternoon, peak heating of the day starting Wednesday and lasting into at least Saturday. So far, areas along the Florida Gulf coast, specifically near Tampa through the Big Bend region, will be where the highest rainfall totals will be. This is where more than 6 inches of rain could fall.

