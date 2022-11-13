Orlando Weather Forecast: Front rolls through Central Florida, bringing chance for showers, storms

Today's high: 75 degrees | Tonight's low: 61 degrees | Rain: 30%

Main weather concerns: A front rolls through our area today bringing a chance of scattered showers and even a few thundershowers. Best chance of rain will be south of I-4.

BEACHES: Few showers/storms possible along the coast today. Surf up to 3-4" with a moderate risk of rip current. A north breeze will keep many cooler north of the Cape with highs barely in the 70s. Warmer to the south in the low 80s.



THEME PARKS: Passing showers/storms early in the afternoon, then quiet and comfortable through the evening with a north wind. High near 80.



OUTLOOK: After Sunday's front, temperatures will start out pleasant on Monday with an isolated chance of rain. We warm up midweek ahead of our next cold front that will throw our end of the week temperatures well below average. Lows will fall into the 50s with highs in the 60s and 70s through the weekend. Rain chances could return Friday onward.



TROPICS: The tropics are calm with no activity expected within the next five days.

The hurricane season continues until November 30th.