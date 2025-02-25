Orlando weather: Mostly-cloudy skies, a few scattered morning showers possible

The Brief Orlando is experiencing mostly-cloudy skies with temperatures in the 60s to start off Tuesday morning. The highs for today will reach around 72 degrees. A couple of morning showers are possible, but the skies will otherwise be clear throughout the day.



Orlando is experiencing mostly-cloudy skies with temperatures in the 60s to start off Tuesday morning.

What does today's weather look like?

What To Expect:

The highs for today will reach 72 degrees in Orlando.

A couple of morning showers are possible, but the skies will otherwise be clear throughout the day.

Here's a look at what to expect for weather in the surrounding areas …

Daytona Beach: A shower in a couple of spots early this morning. Otherwise, partly-sunny and breezy, with temperatures reaching 68 degrees.

Melbourne: A couple of showers this morning. Otherwise, partly-to-mostly-sunny and breezy, with temperatures topping out near 73 degrees.

Gainesville: Areas of fog this morning. Otherwise, warmer temperatures, with partial sunshine and highs around 73 degrees.

What's causing this weather?

What we know:

A weak, low-pressure system in the Bahamas is moving out of the region, clearing our skies after yesterday's rain.

High pressure follows, leading to abundant sunshine and warming weather.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

What's next:

The weather for Wednesday is expected to be warmer and pleasant, with plenty of sunshine and temperature highs reaching around 77 degrees.

Looking to Thursday, the weather will be pleasant, with some clouds and sun, and highs will reach near 81 degrees.

Friday's weather will be pleasant, with plenty of sunshine and highs around 70 degrees.

For Saturday, expect mostly-cloudy conditions, with highs around 74 degrees.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar and Live Weather Cameras

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below. You can also watch as heavy rain moves across Central Florida on our Live Weather Cameras' page here.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: