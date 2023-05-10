Orlando Weather Forecast: Expect a hot day with rain, storms possible Wednesday

Today's high: 93 degrees | Tonight's low: 71 degrees

Main weather concerns: Today will be the hottest day of the week with afternoon highs ranging from 91 to 95 degrees for the inland Counties, mid-upper 80s along the coast.

The seabreeze will get active this afternoon bringing a rise in showers and thunderstorms mainly after 2 p.m. to sundown. Within any storm you can expect heavy rain, frequent lighting, gusty winds and a chance for small hail.

BEACHES: Bright central Florida sun and clouds are expected at the beaches today. It will be warm with highs in the mid to upper-80s. Moderate risk of rip currents today. The afternoon seabreeze brings 20% chance for showers and storms to develop mainly after 2 p.m.

THEME PARKS: It will be a hot day at the theme parks. Highs will warm to the lower 90s with a mix of sun and clouds to start. after lunchtime, showers and storms are possible. Don't forget the sunblock, you'll need it. Also, when you hear thunder roar, head indoors.



OUTLOOK: Central Florida is in a summer like weather pattern for the area over the next several days. Highs will soar to the 90s midweek.

A weak front will approach the region Wednesday into Thursday. This feature will spark up rain chances for the area in addition to the seabreeze. Storm coverage will be in the 40% range during this time. Severe storms are not expected, but a few storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, a few lightning strikes and small hail. Rain chances decrease by your Mother's Day weekend!