Orlando Weather Forecast: Dry, windy Sunday, but rain chances return this week

Today's high: 85 degrees | Tonight's low: 67 degree

Breezy NE winds take over Sunday allowing for drier weather with plenty of sunshine over Central Florida. Highs will warm into the upper 70s to mid 80s, from east to west across the state. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are possible. Storm chances make a return Monday afternoon with continued potential for rain and storms all week.

Beach Forecast

It'll be gusty at times today along the coastline. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the NE. Surf will reach 3 feet with a moderate rip current. Highs will only warm to near 80 under mostly sunny skies.

Theme parks Forecast

A solid day for the parks with no rain expected and plenty of sunshine. Lower humidity will keep it comfortable even with highs near 85.

Looking ahead:

Starting Monday and lasting throughout the week, we will have chances for afternoon storms every day. A busy weather pattern will bring a chance of heavy rain and lightning each day, so keep that umbrella close! We could see 1-2" of rain by the end of the week with higher amounts near the coast. Clouds and rain will lower highs into the low to mid 80s. Long term models keep this pattern going into May potentially.