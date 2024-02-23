Orlando Weather Forecast: Dry, sunny Friday with a few scattered showers

TODAY: While rain is in the forecast for our Friday, it won't be a complete and total washout! In fact, the vast majority of our daytime hours will stay on the dry side. As clouds increase, temperatures will warm into the low to mid-70s.

By this afternoon, a cold front will be approaching Central Florida. This front will help spark some isolated to scattered showers by late this afternoon and into this evening. A few very isolated and brief downpours can't be ruled out, but most showers will be light to moderate.

Any lingering showers will come to an end quickly after midnight. Today will also be on the windy side, wind gusts will be as high as 30 MPH+.

THIS WEEKEND: Our weekend weather will be downright beautiful! Today's cold front will help knock temperatures down by a few degrees through the weekend, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Plan for plenty of sunshine and clear skies for both Saturday and Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD: The extended forecast features even more sunshine for next week! The start of the week will feature temperatures in the low 70s, but by Wednesday, temperatures will soar into the upper 70s and a few places could see highs in the 80s.