Orlando weather forecast: Cold front to bring chilly temperatures to Central Florida next week

Today's high: 84 degrees

Tonight's low: 68 degrees

Rain: 10%

Main weather concerns:

Mostly sunny skies on this Friday, highs in the mid-upper 80s. Best chances for a shower remain across the Southern viewing area-South Brevard/Osceola Counties. Coverage there resides in the 20-30% range and primarily during the afternoon hours. Wind will increase a bit from the North-Northeast, most prominent along the Atlantic beaches.

BEACHES:

The beaches look decent on this Friday. Expect a few passing clouds and local breezes at 10-15 mph. An isolated passing shower will be possible on the Southern beaches of Brevard County, dry North of that. Highs beach side are near 80-degrees. Rip current risk is moderate and surf remains in the 1-3' range in a bumpy Northeast windswell.

THEME PARKS:

The theme parks will feature dry conditions with a mixed sky. Highs there hit in the mid-upper 80s.

OUTLOOK:

The weekend looks great across Central Florida. Highs this weekend hit in the mid-upper 80s. Dry weather is expected for those outdoor plans. A stronger front next week will move across the area by Wednesday. Cooler air with more punch will come in behind this front sending highs into the 70s and low into the 40s (North) 50s (closer to Orlando)

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm KARL remains pinned down in the far Southwestern Gulf, very close to Mexico. Karl may intensify a bit before a landfall in Mexico on Saturday morning. KARL stays away from the U.S. The FOX 35 STORM TEAM is tracking!