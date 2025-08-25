Orlando weather: Muggy conditions with periodic showers and storms

The Brief It will be a muggy day in Central Florida. There is a 60% chance of on-and-off showers and a few storms. Looking ahead to mid-week, each day will feature a southwest, moist flow off the Gulf.



Soupy and muggy conditions are expected on Monday in Central Florida with periodic showers and storms. The morning commute will be wet in many spots, and threatening in others.

Here's a look at what to expect from the weather today, heading into tomorrow and looking ahead to the rest of the week.

What will the weather look like today?

What we know:

On Monday, we face a 60% chance of on-and-off showers and a few storms with a muggy southwest flow from the Gulf.

This means it'll be very sweaty outside despite the "less hot" highs in the upper-80s.

Southwest winds are expected at around 5-10 mph, and not much is expected in terms of strong storms today.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

What's next:

Looking ahead to mid-week, each day will feature a southwest, moist flow off the Gulf, resulting in scattered showers and storms.

In north Florida, drier air will move in from Georgia in a somewhat rare feat considering the time of year when cold fronts struggle to make it this far south, but that will reduce rain chances north of Orlando especially, producing a break from the otherwise storm pattern.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The dry air lifts back into Georgia, allowing for a free flow of tropical humidity and a return to the likely daily shower and storm chances, on a southwest flow. This "reverse flow" from the southwest adds a lot more humidity to the air, making it feel super muggy. Highs will remain around or just above 90°, resulting in a "near normal" period.

Tracking the tropics

Dig deeper:

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) are continuing to monitor strengthening Tropical Storm Fernand swirling over the open waters of the Atlantic as chances of development for Invest 99L near the Caribbean continue to dwindle.

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, 2025. However, most activity begins between August, September and October, with the most active period typically occurring around Sept. 10.