Orlando weather: Another hot, summer-like day in Central Florida; When will rain return?

The Brief Prepare for another hot, summer-like day across Central Florida on Thursday with temperatures reaching the upper 80s and low 90s. Our next chance for rain will arrive on Monday night into Tuesday. This is all courtesy of our next system which will drag a cold front through the region.



Here's what you can expect weather-wise for Thursday and the remainder of the week for Orlando and the Central Florida region.

What’s the weather outlook for Thursday?

What to expect:

As you step outside on Thursday morning, temperatures will be warm and muggy. This will help set the stage for another hot summer-like day with mostly sunny skies.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s for most across Central Florida.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Warm and muggy conditions persist overnight. Temperatures will dip down into the 60s and 70s for Friday morning lows.

How will the weather be for the rest of the week?

Looking ahead:

Mother Nature will continue to crank up the temperature on Friday and especially this weekend. Plan for an unseasonably hot weekend as highs Sunday make a run for the mid-90s.

When is our next chance for rain and storms?

Timeline:

Our next chance for rain will arrive on Monday night into Tuesday. This is all courtesy of our next system which will drag a cold front through the region. Rain chances will peak on Tuesday at a 60% chance.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Monday, April 7 at 11 a.m.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Stay connected with FOX 35