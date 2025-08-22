Orlando weather forecast: Scattered thunderstorms, gusty winds; dangerous rip currents

It will be another day of scattered showers and thunderstorms in parts of Central Florida, as well as a windy day. Along the beaches, there is still a risk of dangerous surf and rip currents due to Hurricane Erin.

Today's weather forecast

What to expect:

There will be a few showers and thunderstorms throughout Central Florida early Friday morning. A second round of showers and thunderstorms will approach midday, likely around noon, and should last through the afternoon commute.

Expect heavy rain, strong winds, and frequent lightning with these showers and storms. The best chances of rain are between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., though some isolated showers and storms are possible outside that window. Highs should be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Friday night, temperatures should drop to the upper 70s.

Weekend weather forecast

What to expect:

There is a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms throughout the weekend. These will be largely sea-breeze driven, meaning they'll likely take place throughout the afternoon and evening. A 70% chance of rain is in store for Saturday and a 60% chance on Sunday.

Temperatures remain average for the season with daily highs in the low 90s.

Next week's forecast

What to expect:

Next week begins with daily showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. It will be a very summer-like forecast with highs approaching the mid 90s by Wednesday. Towards the end of the week, rain chances should drop as drier air moves in.