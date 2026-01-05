Orlando weather: Foggy start to the week, springlike temperatures on the way

The Brief A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for multiple Central Florida counties until 9 a.m. By the afternoon, temperatures will reach the mid-70s. The weather is expected to be unseasonably warm the rest of the week.



A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for several Central Florida counties until 9 a.m. This includes Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, inland Volusia, and inland Brevard counties.

If you encounter fog while driving, be sure to use your low beams and give yourself plenty of stopping room between you and the car in front of you. The fog will clear up gradually after sunrise, so shortly after 7 a.m. By 8-9 a.m., we'll see rapid improvements in the fog department.

This will leave us with a mix of sunshine and clouds for the rest of our Monday. Temperatures will go from the 50s and 60s this morning to the mid 70s for highs this afternoon.

Orlando's high will reach 76°, which is above our average high of 72°.

Monday night's forecast

Partly to mostly clear skies continue overnight. Patchy dense fog is expected to redevelop, especially for inland areas. Lows will dip down into the middle to upper 50s.

Dry and unseasonably warm

With high pressure overhead, a dry and unseasonably warm week is on the way.

Temperatures will soar into the low 80s just about every single day this week. Mostly dry conditions will prevail this week, allowing for partly to mostly sunny skies. A break in the warm pattern doesn't appear to arrive until closer to this weekend and into early next week. It's growing increasingly likely that next week will feature another round of weather whiplash.

High temperatures next week look to struggle to make it out of the 60s. Stay tuned.