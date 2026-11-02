Orlando weather: Flooding threat, heavy rain for Central Florida to start the week

The Brief It's a rainy start to the week for Central Florida as heavy rain and flooding remain a concern. A flood watch remains in effect through 7 p.m. for all of east Central Florida. Drier conditions arrive Thursday through the weekend, with rain chances dropping to 20% or less.



A soggy start to the workweek with rounds of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms continuing across Central Florida, including the Orlando metro and Space Coast.

Rainfall totals:

A slow-moving upper-level disturbance combined with unusually deep tropical moisture will support additional rainfall of 1-3 inches through tonight, with a 5-10% chance of locally exceeding 5 inches.

A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect through 7 p.m. for all of east Central Florida. Saturated soils, especially from Brevard County southward through the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee, will increase the risk of localized flash flooding. Allow extra time for the morning commute and never drive through flooded roadways.

Rain coverage should gradually decrease later this afternoon and evening, although additional downpours remain possible overnight. Breezy easterly winds gusting 20-25 mph.

Temps in the 80s:

Highs near 80° to the lower 80s.

Gradual improvement Tuesday and Wednesday

The disturbance responsible for the heavy rain will weaken, but lingering moisture will keep scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the forecast.

Rain chances remain 40-60% Tuesday and 30-50% Wednesday, with generally lighter rainfall totals and a much lower flooding threat. Easterly winds will gradually relax, particularly Wednesday.

More sunshine will help temperatures rebound into the lower to middle 80s.

Later this week: Drier, but not much cooler

Rest of the week:

A much-needed drying trend arrives Thursday through the weekend, with rain chances dropping to 20% or less.

A weak cold front may approach Friday into Saturday, but little cooling is expected behind it. Highs remain in the lower to middle 80s, although slightly lower humidity will allow overnight temperatures to fall into the 60s for many locations.

A potentially stronger cold front could arrive around next Monday, November 9, bringing another opportunity for showers and storms.

Depending on its strength, some of the coolest air of the fall season could arrive by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. Confidence in timing and intensity remains low.

Coastal hazards continue

Dangerous beach and boating conditions persist along the Atlantic Coast.

A HIGH SURF ADVISORY remains in effect through 7 p.m. today, with breaking waves of 5-7 feet and numerous life-threatening rip currents.

Stay out of the ocean! Minor to moderate coastal flooding remains possible around high tide, especially south of St. Lucie Inlet, where Coastal

Flood advisories continue through Tuesday evening. Small Craft advisories remain in effect with seas of 6-9 feet today, gradually subsiding to 5-8 feet Tuesday. Improving marine conditions are expected by midweek.

Tracking the tropics

No tropical development expected in the Atlantic basin during the next 7 days.