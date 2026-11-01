Driver arrested for DUI after chain-reaction crashes in Orange County, troopers say

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The Brief Troopers say the initial crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. when a blue Ford F-150 reportedly lost control on the wet roadway and struck a guardrail Martinez was arrested for DUI. At the Orange County Breath Testing Center, he provided two breath samples registering 0.205 and 0.201.



A driver was arrested for DUI early Sunday morning following multiple chain-reaction crashes near Mile Marker 30 on northbound State Road 417.

What we know:

Troopers say the initial crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. when a blue Ford F-150 reportedly lost control on the wet roadway and struck a guardrail, triggering multiple subsequent crashes involving other vehicles.

According to officials, officers arrived around 1:15 a.m. and encountered a disturbance involving the driver, identified as Aden Martinez, and a man who identified himself as Martinez's father.

The officer reported observing the father restraining Martinez, who was described as aggressive, yelling, and appearing intoxicated.

Troopers say Martinez was handcuffed and secured in a patrol vehicle after reportedly resisting efforts to place him inside. Orange County Fire Rescue evaluated him for minor lacerations sustained during the altercation.

Martinez was arrested for DUI. At the Orange County Breath Testing Center, he provided two breath samples registering 0.205 and 0.201.

What we don't know:

Additional details surrounding the initial collision and subsequent crashes have not been released.