Kissimmee mayor Jackie Espinosa suspended by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

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The Brief Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Kissimmee mayor Jackie Espinosa via executive order late Friday. Vice Mayor Angela Eady will now serve as mayor of Kissimmee, the city said. Espinosa was arrested on charges of grand theft and fraud tied to $50,000 in COVID-era relief funds she received on behalf of businesses she or her family owned.



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Kissimmee mayor Jackie Espinosa on Friday, following her arrest on charges of grand theft and fraud tied to $50,000 in COVID-era relief funds she received.

The City of Kissimmee announced Espinosa's suspension in a midnight news release, and that Vice Mayor Angela Eady would now serve as mayor.

DeSantis suspends Kissimmee mayor Jackie Espinosa

What we know:

Under Florida's Constitution, the governor has the power to suspend any elected municipal official who has been indicted for a crime or arrested on any charge related to their office duties.

Angela Eady will serve as the city's mayor until Espinosa's suspension is revoked, or her term ends, the city said. Eady was previously selected to stand in for some mayoral duties following Epsinosa's arrest on Oct. 21.

Jackie Espinosa arrested for grand theft, fraud

The backstory:

Espinosa was arrested on Oct. 21 on charges of grand theft and fraud tied to $50,000 in COVID-era grants that were awarded to her and/or businesses owned by her family members under the City of Kissimmee's "Business Boost 2.0" grant program.

The Florida Attorney's Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement allege that Espinosa, as mayor, helped create and expand the program, then applied for $50,000 in grants for businesses connected to her or her family members, and ignored ethical concerns raised by staff members.



By the numbers:

FOX 35 reviewed the arrest affidavit, which details how the $50,000 in grant funding was dispersed, to whom, and which businesses:

Four businesses that pay rent in a building owned by the mayor received $10,000 each

Three businesses owned by the mayor or her family received a total of $50,000 across 3 grantsThe Real Estate Gallery, a business owned by Espinosa's husband, received $15,000.The Kissimmee Diner received $15,000. That business closed five months after receiving the funding. A new business has since opened there.Andanse LLC., owned by the mayor and leased by her and a family member, received $20,000.

The Real Estate Gallery, a business owned by Espinosa's husband, received $15,000.

The Kissimmee Diner received $15,000. That business closed five months after receiving the funding. A new business has since opened there.

Andanse LLC., owned by the mayor and leased by her and a family member, received $20,000.

What's next:

In a news release, the City of Kissimmee said the city manager is in charge of the city government's day-to-day operations and employees, and that the city's operations will continue as normal.

As for Eady's Commission seat (seat 2), it is now open. The City Commission will have to appoint a qualified person to fill that role as a commissioner. They will not serve as vice mayor. If the commission does not make an appointment, the city will have to hold a special election to fill it, the city said.