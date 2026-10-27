Michelle Parker update: Dale Smith Jr.'s 46-page arrest report released; here's what we know

The Brief The arrest affidavit for Dale Smith Jr., who is facing charges in the disappearance and presumed death of Michelle Parker, has been released. The 46-page document was released Tuesday morning. FOX 35 teams are actively going through the document. Prosecutors and police wanted to keep the record sealed pending their investigation. However, an Orange County judge ordered it to be unsealed and available to the public. Michelle Parker disappeared on Nov. 17, 2011. Smith Jr., Parker's ex-fiancé, has been charged with second-degree murder.



The 46-page arrest report for Dale Smith Jr. has been released. He is the ex-fiancé of Michelle Parker, and has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to her 2011 disappearance and presumed death.

An Orange County judge ordered that Smith Jr.'s arrest affidavit be unsealed and released during a court hearing on Monday. Orlando police and state prosecutors had previously argued for the document to remain sealed, expressing concerns about the ongoing investigation, as well as potential impacts on a potential jury pool.

Read it: Dale Smith Jr. arrest report

Big picture view:

FOX 35's journalists and producers are actively going through all 46 pages of Dale Smith Jr.'s arrest report. We have included the full document as released, which documents the Orlando Police Department's investigation into Michelle Parker's disappearance and death. Some details may be disturbing, graphic, or offensive. Viewer discretion is advised.

What's inside the arrest report?

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The arrest report details a history of unreported domestic violence between Dale Smith Jr. and Parker, arguments over child visitation and the relationship, and new data uncovered from text messages and cell phone data sent during 2011 in the days before Parker's disappearance.

The report also alleges how law enforcement believes Parker died. Her body has not been found.

History of domestic violence

The 46-page report details a history of domestic violence between Dale Smith Jr. and Michelle Parker, which was not reported to law enforcement. It also details alleged domestic violence in previous relationships.

"The relationship was described as tumultuous, with the suspect oftentimes being violent and controlling toward the victim," the report states.

In 2001, Dale Smith Jr. was found guilty of domestic violence against his first wife while serving in the military. He was sentenced to 3 years in prison and dishonorably discharged (Page 2-3). His military performance was described as "unsatisfactory bearing and severe mood swings when subjected to minimal stress. The suspect was prescribed anti-depressants due to his inability to effectively handle any level of stress, necessitating removal from his primary duties."

In a previous relationship, Smith Jr. allegedly choked his ex-fiancé', threatened to kill her, and threatened to kill her father.

Dale Smith Jr. on ‘The People’s Court' episode

Detectives interviewed Dale Smith Jr. in 2011, after Michelle was reported missing. "I watched it. I DVR'd it and watched it," he reportedly told detectives regarding "The People's Court" TV episode.

Scratches on Dale Smith Jr. were ‘defensive' wounds by Michelle Parker

Detectives took photos of scratches and abrasions found on Dale Smith Jr.'s face, arm, and back, which are believed to be defensive wounds from Michelle Parker.

Scratches were found on Dale Smith Jr.'s mouth and lower lip, left arm and wrist, back, and elbows, the report said.

Text messages review, some deleted

Detectives reviewed text messages and data obtained in 2011 between Dale Smith Jr. and Michelle Parker, finding better location and user data, including the content of those messages. Detectives noted that the data was likely not available at the time in 2011.

Dale Smith Jr. and Michelle Parker exchanged more than 1,000 text messages between October 1 and November 17, 2011, the report said.

Smith Jr. and Parker argued via text over their relationship and visitation with the children. In one exchange, Smith Jr. allegedly offered Parker sex in exchange for money, reports say.

What happened to Michelle Parker? Detectives lay out their theory.

"It is believed the suspect killed the victim in his house after days of offensive messages, declining sex for cash, the embarrassing People's Court episode airing, and threatening to restrict his access to his children. It is believed the suspect choked the victim to death, likely resulting in the scratches and abrasions observed on him while the victim fought back. He was known for this

behavior, admitted he was sexually frustrated, the victim was never seen again, and there were no signs of a crime scene found at his home the same day."

What happened to Michelle Parker?

Michelle Parker has been missing since Nov. 17, 2011, after she dropped her children off at Dale Smith Jr.'s house. She and Dale Smith Jr. shared two children – twins. Parker has another child from a previous relationship.

Police said Parker was reported missing after she did not show up for work to a bar in Sanford.

She disappeared on the same day that an episode of "The People's Court" featuring both Parker and Dale Smith Jr. aired across the country. Smith Jr. sued Parker for $5,000 over their engagement ring, which he claimed was thrown over a hotel balcony and lost following a breakup and fight between the two.

What we know about Dale Smith Jr.

Dale Smith Jr. was arrested on Oct. 14 under suspicion of second-degree murder in the disappearance and death of Michelle Parker.

Smith has long been considered a person of interest/suspect in Parker's disappearance, but had not been arrested or formally charged in her disappearance or death – until Oct. 14.

Police said Smith Jr. was the last known person to see Parker alive. Orlando police said advancements in digital forensics helped investigators reexamine data and old evidence in the case, leading to Smith's arrest.

Smith has maintained his innocence and denied any involvement in Parker's disappearance.