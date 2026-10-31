FHP: 12-year-old killed in head on crash

The Brief A 12-year-old boy riding in an SUV dies in Volsuia County crash Three other children and one adult were seriously injured The SUV crashed head on with a pickup truck on State Road 40



What we know:

A head-on collision that happened near Pierson this afternoon claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy Saturday afternoon, according to information released by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Three other children, ages 4, 6, and 10, and an adult were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The crash was on SR 40 and Still Road and took place around 2:15 pm.

The FHP release says a Tesla Model Y was traveling westbound on SR 40 near Still Road when it started veering to the right.

The driver overcorrected and crossed over into the eastbound lane where it crashed into a Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

The four children and an adult in the Tesla were transported to the hospital, but the 12-year-old was pronounced deceased.

The other crash victims are in serious but stable condition.

There were no injuries to the Tesla's driver or the two people in the Silverado.

The crash remains under investigation.

What we don't know:

The FHP did not say what caused the Tesla to start veering to the right side of the road.