Mall at Millenia spokesman says guest injured when holiday decoration fell
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ORLANDO, Fla. - A guest at Orlando's Mall at Millenia was hurt on Saturday after being struck by a falling holiday decoration, according to a statement from a mall representative.
What we know:
Mall security and first responders responded immediately and treated the injured person, who was then taken to a nearby hospital.
The Orlando Fire Department says that the patient was transported as a trauma alert, and that the incident was turned over to Orlando Police.
What we don't know:
The condition of the injured person and their identity has not been released.
FOX 35 has also reached out to Orlando Police, but has not received a response.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Orlando Fire and Mall at Millenia.