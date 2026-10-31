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Mall at Millenia spokesman says guest injured when holiday decoration fell

By
FOX 35 Orlando
News
Published October 31, 2026 5:07 PM EDT
Published October 31, 2026 5:07 PM EDT
article

Courtesy: CJ Shetley

The Brief

    • A falling holiday decoration has injured a guest at the Mall at Millenia.
    • The guest was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A guest at Orlando's Mall at Millenia was hurt on Saturday after being struck by a falling holiday decoration, according to a statement from a mall representative.

What we know:

Mall security and first responders responded immediately and treated the injured person, who was then taken to a nearby hospital. 

The Orlando Fire Department says that the patient was transported as a trauma alert, and that the incident was turned over to Orlando Police.

What we don't know:

The condition of the injured person and their identity has not been released. 

FOX 35 has also reached out to Orlando Police, but has not received a response.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by Orlando Fire and Mall at Millenia.

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