Mall at Millenia spokesman says guest injured when holiday decoration fell

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The Brief A falling holiday decoration has injured a guest at the Mall at Millenia. The guest was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital.



A guest at Orlando's Mall at Millenia was hurt on Saturday after being struck by a falling holiday decoration, according to a statement from a mall representative.

What we know:

Mall security and first responders responded immediately and treated the injured person, who was then taken to a nearby hospital.



The Orlando Fire Department says that the patient was transported as a trauma alert, and that the incident was turned over to Orlando Police.

What we don't know:

The condition of the injured person and their identity has not been released.



FOX 35 has also reached out to Orlando Police, but has not received a response.