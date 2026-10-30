Florida woman accused of threatening to shoot President Trump

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The Brief A Florida woman has been arrested after Volusia County deputies said she threatened to shoot President Trump at an upcoming event. Allison Albro, 21, of Daytona Beach, is facing charges for allegedly making threats against Trump on social media. Trump is expected to speak at a rally in Daytona Beach on Friday evening.



A 21-year-old Florida woman is accused of threatening to shoot President Donald Trump ahead of a midterm election rally in Daytona Beach, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Daytona Beach woman makes threats against Trump

What we know:

Allison Albro, of Daytona Beach, was arrested early Friday after officials said she posted a threat against the president on social media Thursday night.

"Going to a trump rally in my city tmr so I can (redacted) him with my flock! wish me luck guys !!" Albro allegedly captioned the post, including a selfie-style photo of herself, according to police records.

That post was flagged by the U.S. Secret Service, who then contacted the Volusia County Sheriff's Office's Domestic Security Unit, who went to Albro's house.

Allison Albro, 21, is accused of making threats against President Donald Trump, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. (Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

The other side:

When deputies arrived at Albro's house, she noted that she was "emotionally upset" and "stated she knew why law enforcement was there," according to the arrest report.

Albro reportedly told deputies that her post was "obviously a joke," that she did not own a Glock and does not like guns, and that she would never hurt someone, the report said. She admitted to not liking the president.

She told deputies that her mom told her to take the post down after warning her that she could be arrested for it, the report said. Deputies searched her home and found no weapons inside.

She was arrested and booked into jail on charges of written threats to kill or do bodily injury and unlawful use of a communication device, the sheriff's office said.

"We are not going to tolerate threats to assassinate the president." — Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood

What they're saying:

"I would strongly advise anyone else thinking of posting a "joke" along these lines to think twice. VSO continues to work hand in hand with the Secret Service, FBI and all our law enforcement partners to ensure this presidential visit to Daytona Beach is a safe event for all who attend, and for our whole community," said Sheriff Mike Chitwood in a Facebook post.

Trump to speak at Daytona Beach rally on Friday

Local perspective:

Albro's alleged threat came ahead of Trump's visit to Daytona Beach for a rally.

The event will take place at the Ocean Center. Since it's a presidential visit, there are already increased security measures in place for the event.

Trump is expected to speak at 7 p.m.

The president is making stops across the country before Election Day on Nov. 3.