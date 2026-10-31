Volusia Sheriff says two teens face charges in beating of handicapped man

The Brief Two young men are charged with beating a man that was caught on video The incident took place at a bonfire party last weekend The victim is physically and mentally handicapped and received numerous injuries



What we know:

Two men have been charged in what Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood described as a beatdown of a physically handicapped man at a bonfire party last weekend.

The two suspects are shown on video taken at the scene released by the Sheriff's Office beating and kicking the victim with their fists early in the morning of October 23rd in the Tiger Bay State Forest.

The victim also reported that he was put in a chokehold, according to an affidavit released by the Sheriff's Office.

In the video, the victim does not appear to resist as he is being assaulted.

Sheriff Chitwood said in a social media post that 18-year-old Cody Stripling and 19-year-old Sebastian Bowers were taken into custody on Saturday.

The two were charged with aggravated battery among other charges.

Information in the affidavit says that the victim was taken to the party by another man, who left him there while he took other party goers home.

The friend returned as the victim was being choked, and stepped in to pull the suspects off the victim.



The man who was beaten contacted the Sheriff's Office last Sunday to report the crime, which led to an investigation leading to the arrests.

What we don't know:

The Sheriff's Office is still looking for other people who were at the party, including the person who took the video.