Orlando weather: Expect a cloudy Thursday with a chance of late-day showers across Central Florida

Expect increasing clouds, especially late in the day on this Thursday in Central Florida.

High temperatures will be in the mid-upper 60s and perhaps the area may have a late-day shower. Rain chances are in the 20% after 6 p.m.

Late tonight, a warm front will creep northbound out of South Florida. This feature will enhance rain chances tonight as showers and a storm or two develop. Rain chances during this time rise to the 60%+ range.

There will be wet skies to kick off our Friday as rain chances remain elevated. Late Friday morning through early-mid afternoon, skies look drier as the warm front clears to our north.

Late afternoon into Friday evening will bring yet another cold front into the area. It's along this front that a few strong to severe storms could develop. Rain chances hold during this time at 60% or so.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Central Florida is marked at a Level 2/5 risk for a few isolated tornadoes and isolated damaging wind gusts. Some of our forecast models keep this "event" on a lower scale of intensity, others a bit more intense. This means there's a level of uncertainty in exactly how strong the potential storms will get.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Storms will blow through by late night into the wee early hours of Saturday. The weekend looks mainly dry outside of a few isolated showers. Expect a cool weekend as well. Highs on Saturday struggle to hit near 60 in many locations. We'll keep you updated!