Orlando weather: Dense fog advisory, full forecast

A dense fog advisory has been issued for the Orlando metro until 9 a.m. This includes Lake, Orange, Seminole, and Volusia counties. Visibility could be reduced to less than a quarter of a mile, making the morning commute and driving conditions dangerous.

What to do: Drive slow, use headlines, and keep a safe distance between you and other vehicles.

Today's forecast

Fog and low clouds early, then a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures climb into the low 80s this afternoon. Expect a persistent east wind with gusts 15 to 25 mph at times. A stray shower cannot be ruled out, but most areas stay dry.



TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with mild temperatures falling into the low 60s, which is a little above average for early March.

What to expect this week

Temperatures hold in the low to mid 80s through the rest of the week. A few passing sprinkles are possible Thursday and Friday, but coverage looks limited. High pressure builds in this weekend into early next week, bringing more sunshine and even warmer temperatures. Temps look to warm to near 90 degrees early next week.

With a large area of high pressure parked over the northern Atlantic, gusty east winds will continue daily into the early part of the weekend.

Some long-range models suggest storms from a front could threaten the southeast mid to late next week, but a lot would have to come together for that to happen.

