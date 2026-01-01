Expand / Collapse search

Orlando weather: Cool start to the new year for Central Florida ahead of weekend warmup

By
Published  January 1, 2026 6:57am EST
Weather Forecast
FOX 35 Orlando
Orlando Weather AM Forecast: January 1, 2026

Orlando Weather AM Forecast: January 1, 2026

Another cold start to the day as we begin 2026. Freeze warnings are in effect for north Central Florida this morning. Temperatures will warm up to highs in the mid to upper 60s. FOX 35 Storm Team meteorologist Brooks Garner takes a look at the forecast. 

The Brief

    • Frost and freeze alerts for parts of Central Florida until 9 a.m.
    • Temperatures will remain colder than normal through Friday. 
    • There's a chance for showers on Saturday night. 

ORLANDO, Fla. - Happy New Year! 

Temperatures are running 7° cooler than normal with a high of 66° F. Typically, we see about 72 this time of year. 

Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph. Skies will be sunny. If you're standing in the sun, it'll feel pretty good this afternoon.

Thursday night's forecast

Chilly, but not as cold. Low 45°.

Weekend warmup

Temps will warm up a few degrees each day through Saturday, before a weak cold front brings a few showers to the region Saturday night. 

This will lead to a slightly cooler Sunday with upper 60s, but we'll bounce back to the upper 70s by the middle of next week. 

Overall, January will feature more WARMER THAN NORMAL days than cooler days.

The Source: This story was written with information from the FOX 35 Storm Team.

Weather ForecastWeather