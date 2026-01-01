Orlando weather: Cool start to the new year for Central Florida ahead of weekend warmup

The Brief Frost and freeze alerts for parts of Central Florida until 9 a.m. Temperatures will remain colder than normal through Friday. There's a chance for showers on Saturday night.



Happy New Year!

Temperatures are running 7° cooler than normal with a high of 66° F. Typically, we see about 72 this time of year.

Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph. Skies will be sunny. If you're standing in the sun, it'll feel pretty good this afternoon.

Thursday night's forecast

Chilly, but not as cold. Low 45°.

Weekend warmup

Temps will warm up a few degrees each day through Saturday, before a weak cold front brings a few showers to the region Saturday night.

This will lead to a slightly cooler Sunday with upper 60s, but we'll bounce back to the upper 70s by the middle of next week.

Overall, January will feature more WARMER THAN NORMAL days than cooler days.