Orlando weather: Cold weather advisory in parts of Central Florida, warm temps on the way

Conditions improve this afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s. Tonight turns cool but not as cold, with lows in the upper 40s. A warming trend begins tomorrow, pushing temperatures back into the 70s.

Looking ahead, spring-like warmth returns this weekend, while a major winter storm threatens the Southeast with heavy snow, icing, power outages, and travel disruptions.

FOX 35 Storm Team Alert

More cold and winter-like temperatures have returned this morning around Central Florida.

A Freeze Warning is in place for Sumter and Marion counties, points north; Cold Weather Advisories for Orlando for wind chill. The advisories end at 9 a.m.

The high relative humidity is acting to make the chill feel even colder, as it conducts heat from your skin. Layers will be the way to dress this morning, ahead of a nice warm-up this afternoon.

The Storm Team Alert ends at 9 a. m.

Temperatures will become comfortable this afternoon, with highs in the mid-60s. That's still 5 degrees cooler than normal, but overall it'll feel great compared to this morning. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Temperatures will turn cold tonight, but not as cold. We'll see lows in the upper 40s.

Warming trend later this week

Day 1 of a 4-day warming trend means we're back into the 70s! Mostly sunny skies and a high of 73° will bring feelings of spring in the air. With trees blooming, pollen counts will start to get pretty high as we move through a warming week.

Warm, possibly rainy weekend

This weekend features 80s Saturday and a few showers with 70s Sunday.

While we enjoy spring-like weather, the southeast from Memphis through Atlanta and Raleigh will experience one of the biggest winter storms in years, as far as its reach and impact, with big snows amounting to over a foot in the mid-South, and icing which would lead to accretion on branches exceeding 1"-2", leading to widespread power outages in the Southeast.

This will no doubt cancel flights early next week in Atlanta and major hubs of the east. Early travel heads up!