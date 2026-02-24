Orlando weather: Cold blast hits Central Florida; freeze warning in effect

FOX 35 STORM TEAM ALERT: We're waking up to temperatures in the 30s this morning across Central Florida.

A Freeze Warning is in place for all counties (except coastal Brevard County) until 9 a.m. to account for temperatures near or below the freezing mark.

By this afternoon, temperatures will still be well below our average high of 76°. Plan for highs only to reach the low 60s inland and the upper 50s along the coast. Skies will be clear, allowing for plentiful sunshine for the day.

Another chilly night

Although temperatures will turn cold once again overnight, they won't be quite as cold as what was felt Tuesday morning. However, temperatures will still plunge into the 30s for lows for the majority of Central Florida. Some spots northwest of I-4 could see temperatures at or below the freezing mark.

Warmer weather the rest of the week

For the rest of the work week, we'll see temperatures warm up in a big way.

Plan for Wednesday's highs to soar into the low 70s and even warmer by Thursday as temperatures make it into the low 80s. Friday will feature some of the warmest temperatures of the week, as highs make a run for the mid 80s. This will be ahead of some much-needed rain Friday night and into the weekend. So far, best chances of rain will take place on Saturday at a 60% chance.

FOX 35 STORM TEAM ALERT: A combination of low humidity, gusty winds and worsening drought will combine for a high threat of brush fires between noon and 6 p.m. Any flames that breakout could quickly spread out of control.