Orlando weather: Cloudy and dry Saturday



TODAY'S HIGH: 65

TONIGHT'S LOW: 50

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and mainly dry. Showers from early morning are out over the Atlantic Ocean now. A light breeze.

SUNDAY:

A lot of clouds in the 1st half of the day, with a few breaks and sunshine in the 2nd half of the day. Isolated shower possible.



BEACH FORECAST:

A fair day at the beach in the afternoon each day this weekend with dry conditions. The surf is minor and the winds are light.



THEME PARK FORECAST:

After a few morning showers, expect a great forecast this afternoon to hit up the parks. Highs will warm well into the 60s under partly cloudy skies.



LOOKING AHEAD:

On Monday, a warm front comes through Florida moving south-north. This is the front that came through Saturday morning with a few showers. The front will carry some showers and general thunder. A blend of clouds and sun on Monday afternoon. The weather hopefully should be alright for the Tampa Bay Bucs game at night. Showers and storms form Monday evening, but in far northern Florida. Those cells move southwards towards Central Florida late Monday into Tuesday. For now, chances are high for scattered showers and storms at some point Tuesday. However, severe chances look very low for now. There will be a major drop in temperature for Wednesday into Thursday of next week with morning lows in the mid to high 30s and afternoon highs in the 50s and low 60s. Another front arrives next Friday (Jan. 19th) setting us up for potentially even colder air around the Jan. 20th-21st timeframes.