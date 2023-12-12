Orlando weather: Chilly start with mild temperatures later Tuesday across Central Florida

Today's high: 71 degrees | Tonight's low: 60 degrees

TODAY: We have a chilly start on this Tuesday. Wake-up temperatures are in the 40s and 50s, and even 30s in our northern viewing area. A mix of sun and clouds are expected today with northwesterly breezes. Forecast highs will reach the low-70s.

BEACHES: The beaches will be nice with passing clouds and breezes out of the northeast. High temps seaside will be right around the 70-degree mark. Surf is in the 3-5' range with a low rip current risk. Low tide will occur around 1:30 pm- high tide around 7am.

THEME PARKS: We have a great Tuesday ahead at the theme parks! A few clouds will prevail with forecast highs reaching the low-70s. Enjoy!

OUTLOOK: Mostly dry skies will prevail in Central Florida for the next few days, but that all changes by this weekend.

Our next best chance for rain will arrive on Saturday and Sunday.

Forecast models are in disagreement on the exact timing of an area of low pressure moving into Florida.

The 'GFS' model has the rain arriving on Saturday, while the 'Euro' model has it moving in on Sunday.

Both models feature heavy rain and gusty winds. Within the next few days, we will have a better idea on the exact timing a intensity. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team as we will bring you the latest weather updates.