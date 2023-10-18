Orlando weather: Chilly start to Wednesday with temperatures again dipping to the 40s, 50s

Today's high: 78 degrees | Tonight's low: 62 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Expect another beautiful Central Florida weather outlook on this Wednesday. While we start on a cool note, temps make a wonderful rebound for the afternoon hours. The entire area can expect highs in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. A modest increase in some clouds will be possible in some of our coastal counties, skies are dry today.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

BEACHES:

It will be a breezy day at the beaches. Winds out of the N at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Skies will feature some afternoon clouds and stay dry all day. The rip current risk is moderate. Surf is in the 1-2' range in a disorganized, jumbled Northerly wind swell.

THEME PARKS:

It is a great day to head to the theme parks. Expect a dry skies and afternoon highs near 78 degrees. Sunshine will prevail each afternoon through Thursday of this week. Enjoy!

OUTLOOK:

Our local weather stays quite nice as we head into the weekend. Just a slight increase in a few showers and local temperatures (low-80s for highs/low-60s at night) on Friday as yet another front works through the region.

Rain chances look to cap off in the 20% range during this time. Rain chances fall off Friday evening behind the departing front.

This means dry air slides back into the region for the coming weekend. Local highs will hit in the upper 70s this weekend with breezy conditions. Lows will briefly return to the upper 50s by Sunday morning.

