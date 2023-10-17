Orlando weather: Chilly start to the day with temperatures as low as 40 degrees in Central Florida

Today's high: 72 degrees | Tonight's low: 54 degrees

Main weather concerns: This morning is a FOX 35 Weather Impact morning. Expect wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s, even chillier than yesterday. A jacket will be a good idea for the next few mornings for students heading to the bus stop.

BEACHES:

It will be a breezy day at the beaches. Winds out of the NW at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Skies will be clear and dry with highs in the low-70s. The rip current risk is moderate. Surf is in the 2-4' range.



THEME PARKS:

It is a great day to head to the theme parks. Expect a dry skies and afternoon highs near 72 degrees. Sunshine will prevail each afternoon through Thursday of this week. Enjoy!



OUTLOOK:

We have a lovely next few days across central Florida.

Afternoon highs stay below seasonal with dry skies through Thursday. A cold front is set to sweep across the state on Friday.

This feature brings a 30% chance for showers and storms, but they will be short-lived. Dry skies return for the weather weekend ahead. Enjoy the feel of fall in central Florida this week.