Orlando weather: Chilly start to the day in Central Florida; Temps to fall into the 50s, 40s Wednesday night

A chilly start this Wednesday will give way to a nice afternoon. Some extra clouds are expected today and warmer afternoon high temperatures.

Most Central Florida locations will head well into the 60s, winds will slowly align in off the Atlantic (Northeasterly).

Tonight, lows fall into the 50s, perhaps some 40s in the northwest counties, far removed from any ocean breezes.

Conditions remain dry all across most of the viewing area for the near term. An exception could be the coastal counties as a few ocean-born showers develop. Longer term that could be changing as more weather energy approaches the region from the West by late in the coming Holiday weekend.

Orlando Weather Forecast

Today's high: 68 degrees | Tonight's low: 55 degrees

BEACHES:

The beaches start off on a cool note today and remain fairly cool overall for the afternoon. Skies will feature a blend of sun and clouds. Winds will become a bit more Northeasterly today. Seas and surf remain elevated. Breaking surf will be in the 3-4'+ range with a moderate rip current risk. Surf temps have dropped into the mid-60s.

THEME PARKS:

A chilly start at the attractions will yield to much warmer upper 60s this afternoon. Breezes won't be as gusty as yesterday, an isolated pm sprinkle possible. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds through 4pm this afternoon.

OUTLOOK:

A beautiful week of weather is ahead for all of Central Florida. Rain chances are at zero, temps quite pleasant. Warmer will move in as breezes come in off the ocean through midweek. Highs by Friday should settle at or even eclipse 70 degrees with some scattered clouds.

Temps rise into the low-mid 70s by the coming Holiday weekend in advance of another storm system.

This feature looks a bit more likely to bring rain back to Central Florida by late in the day on Christmas Eve into Christmas day and likely beyond that.

The FOX 35 STORM TEAM is keeping a close eye on the situation and we hope to learn more in the coming days so stay tuned!

