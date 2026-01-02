Florida's minimum wage goes up this year: Here's when and how much

The Brief Florida's minimum wage will increase later this year to $15 an hour. The new minimum wage will go into effect on Sept. 30. The increase is part of an amendment voters approved in 2020 to reach a $15 an hour minimum wage in 2026.



Some Florida workers will get a small bump in their pay this year.

The state’s minimum wage goes up by $1 to $15 an hour on Sept. 30, thanks to a constitutional amendment Florida voters passed in 2020.

The minimum wage for tipped workers will increase to $11.98 an hour.

Why has the minimum wage increased?

Under Amendment 2, the state would increase the minimum wage by $1 every year until it reached $15 an hour in 2026.

Here’s the pay increase schedule:

$11 an hour on Sept. 30, 2022

$12 an hour on Sept. 30, 2023

$13 an hour on Sept. 30, 2024

$14 an hour on Sept. 30, 2025

$15 an hour on Sept. 30, 2026

After this year, the state’s minimum wage is set to be adjusted annually for inflation, as it had been 2004, according to a memo from the Department of State.

The push to raise Florida’s minimum wage was backed by Orlando attorney John Morgan of the personal injury law firm, Morgan & Morgan. Morgan was the chairperson for Florida for a Fair Wage, the political committee behind the amendment.

He pumped millions of dollars into the ballot initiative, according to a blog post on the Morgan & Morgan website.