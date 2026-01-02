Florida's minimum wage goes up this year: Here's when and how much
FLORIDA - Some Florida workers will get a small bump in their pay this year.
The state’s minimum wage goes up by $1 to $15 an hour on Sept. 30, thanks to a constitutional amendment Florida voters passed in 2020.
The minimum wage for tipped workers will increase to $11.98 an hour.
Why has the minimum wage increased?
Under Amendment 2, the state would increase the minimum wage by $1 every year until it reached $15 an hour in 2026.
Here’s the pay increase schedule:
- $11 an hour on Sept. 30, 2022
- $12 an hour on Sept. 30, 2023
- $13 an hour on Sept. 30, 2024
- $14 an hour on Sept. 30, 2025
- $15 an hour on Sept. 30, 2026
After this year, the state’s minimum wage is set to be adjusted annually for inflation, as it had been 2004, according to a memo from the Department of State.
The push to raise Florida’s minimum wage was backed by Orlando attorney John Morgan of the personal injury law firm, Morgan & Morgan. Morgan was the chairperson for Florida for a Fair Wage, the political committee behind the amendment.
He pumped millions of dollars into the ballot initiative, according to a blog post on the Morgan & Morgan website.
The Source: This article was written using information from the State of Florida, the Department of State and the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association.