Orlando weather live updates: Tornado watch for Central Florida amid severe thunderstorm threat

5AM
- A tornado watch has been issued for several counties in Central Florida: Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter, and Volusia counties.
- Tornado watch vs. warning: A watch means weather conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop; a warning means a tornado has been confirmed via radar or a trained weather spotter. Seek shelter when a warning is issued.
4AM
- A tornado warning has been issued for Volusia County until 5 a.m.
- Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter, and Volusia counties all under a tornado watch until 11 a.m.
- Several severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of Central Florida.
ORLANDO, Fla. - FOX 35 has declared Wednesday a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day as clusters of thunderstorms — some with the potential to be severe — are expected to make their way across Central Florida.
The window for storms to develop is from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. The main threats are heavy rain, damaging winds, hail, and even the possibility of a tornado warning or two.
