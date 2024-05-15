Orlando weather live updates: Tornado watch for Central Florida amid severe thunderstorm threat

LIVE WEATHER UPDATES

5AM

A tornado watch has been issued for several counties in Central Florida: Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter, and Volusia counties.

Tornado watch vs. warning: A watch means weather conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop; a warning means a tornado has been confirmed via radar or a trained weather spotter. Seek shelter when a warning is issued.

4AM

A tornado warning has been issued for Volusia County until 5 a.m.

Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter, and Volusia counties all under a tornado watch until 11 a.m.

Several severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of Central Florida.

FOX 35 has declared Wednesday a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day as clusters of thunderstorms — some with the potential to be severe — are expected to make their way across Central Florida.

The window for storms to develop is from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. The main threats are heavy rain, damaging winds, hail, and even the possibility of a tornado warning or two.

