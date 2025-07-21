Orlando weather: Central Florida faces extreme heat and storms on Monday

The Brief Today: Heat Advisory from noon to 6 p.m. with "feels like" temps of 108–110°F; 60% chance of strong afternoon/evening storms. Tuesday–Wednesday: FOX 35 Weather Impact Days with heavy midday storms from Invest 93L remnants; spotty flash flooding possible. Late Week: Daily rain chances continue through Friday, but a drier, possibly rain-free weekend is expected.



Central Florida is bracing for intense heat and potentially strong storms today, as forecasters issue a Heat Advisory and track remnants of a former tropical system expected to bring heavy rain through midweek.

What will the weather look like today?

Expect intense heat today, with a few strong afternoon and evening storms. A Heat Advisory is in effect from Noon to 6 p.m., with a "feels like" temperature between 108–110°F. Storm chances rise to 60% between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tonight, any lingering storms should end by 11 p.m., followed by a humid and muggy overnight with lows near 78°F.



What will the weather look like tomorrow?

Tuesday will be a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day due to remnants from last week's tropical wave, "Invest 93L" which has done a loop-the-loop and will swing back into Florida this week.

This will result in especially heavy midday and afternoon storms. This may also lead to spotty flash flooding with 2"-4" of rain possible inside of one hour.

What will the weather look like for the remainder of the week?

Rain chances remain elevated through Friday with a likely afternoon chance each day, before a DRYER WEEKEND follows. We may not see any rain Saturday and Sunday.