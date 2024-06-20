Orlando weather: Breezy day ahead with isolated showers

Our Thursday morning begins with a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder. Today won't be nearly as wet as what we saw yesterday, with this morning's downpours being more short-lived and sparse.

Onshore winds will still be quite gusty today, with peak gusts up to 30 MPH along the coast and closer to 25 MPH for areas west of I-95. The wind will contribute to the ongoing rough surf and dangerous rip current risk in place once again today.

A High Surf Advisory is in place for breaking wave heights around 5-8 feet. At high tide, some beach erosion is possible as well. As the day progresses, we'll gradually dry things out with a bit of increasing sunshine as well. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s for afternoon highs

.LOOKING AHEAD: Late tonight and into tomorrow we'll be closely monitoring a weak area of low pressure as it approaches the southeastern US. In terms of impacts for us in Central Florida, this low will help increase rain chances slightly, mainly in Flagler and Volusia Counties. Gusty winds, rough surf, and some minor beach erosion will be possible through tomorrow afternoon as this low passes through.Into the weekend and beyond, the big story will be the shift in winds leading to hot temperatures and more rain chances. Scattered showers and storms will be possible this weekend before growing more widespread next week. Temperatures will be hot, with highs back in the low and mid 90s.