Orlando weather: Big warm-up expected ahead of Friday rainy forecast in Central Florida

Chilly temperatures will once again greet you as you step out the door today! We're waking up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s across Central Florida with another big warm-up planned for this afternoon.

Highs will bounce back into the upper 70s and low 80s with clouds on the increase for this afternoon and evening.

We're still on track for impactful weather on Friday with clouds and showers, especially considering it's the last weekday of Orange/Seminole County's spring break. Friday will be a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day. Any hopes for warm, spring break sunshine will be dashed.

Friday morning showers will give way to a drier (but cloudy) midday before another round of showers develops Friday afternoon.

There might be a few rumbles of thunder, but due to our cooler position relative to the system, our lightning chance is limited. (South Florida and coastal Tampa Bay will be a different story, with a few strong storms in a warmer air mass.) Overall, around 0.5"-2" of rain is possible with areas south of Orlando favored for higher totals.

Saturday, we'll have a brief opportunity to catch a few thunderstorms midday as temps warm to around 80° before a cold front pushes through. There's a 50/50 chance for rain on Saturday – but if it rains, it'll be heavier than Friday with a higher lightning chance. Due to Saturday's overall short-duration window of rain chances, we'll allow it to pass without special designation (no Weather Impact Day) for now.

Sunday features a dry and breezy day with cool, pleasant temperatures and increasing sunshine. Afternoon highs will climb into the low 70s.