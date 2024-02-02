Orlando weather: Beautiful forecast ahead of Sunday's potential stormy weather

Central Florida has got a beautiful next few days with highs in the 70s. While we'll start Friday on the cloudy side, it'll become sunny and gorgeous this afternoon.

Saturday may be a bit foggy in the morning around daybreak, but it'll quickly warm into the mid-70s. For the multitude of events happening in Orlando this weekend, this outlook couldn't be better.

However, things will take a turn on Sunday, as a vigorous storm system brings 1"-3" of rain to our region for the first 3/4 of the second day of our weekend.

A few storms are possible, but any severe weather will likely remain south of the Orlando region, where it'll be a bit warmer.

Sufficient heat and surface atmospheric moisture would otherwise be required to produce a widespread severe storm potential and those elements are not expected to materialize, thus the severe threat is very low.

One or two downpours could feature gusts over 50 mph, but any tornado threat would be relegated to South Florida.

This system lingers off of Florida's coastline Monday and Tuesday, ramping up waves on our Atlantic coastline and ultimately lead to some beach erosion potential Tuesday with 10 foot breakers and dangerous rip currents.