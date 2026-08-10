Back-to-school forecast: Hot and humid start for Central Florida

The Brief It will be a hot and humid week for Central Florida with a few afternoon downpours. Temperatures will be back in the mid-90s with feels-like temperatures ranging between 105 and 108 degrees.



As kids and parents are getting out the door or heading to the school bus stop, plan for a very warm and muggy start to the day.

Temperatures will soar throughout this afternoon, approaching the mid 90s for the afternoon dismissal as students are heading home.

A very isolated downpour or two can't be ruled out, but any rain that manages to develop today looks like it will take place closer to 4 to 5 p.m.

Afternoon highs will soar into mid-90s, and feels-like temperatures will reach a range of 105-108°. So it's a good idea for kids to have an extra bottle of water stowed away and to wear light and loose-fitting clothing so they can stay cool and hydrated.

Lower storm chances this week

This week features slightly lower-than-normal chances of showers and storms, only around a 20 to 30% chance just about each and every afternoon this week.

A plume of Saharan dust paired with a ridge of high pressure will be building this week, helping to usher in drier air and keep chances isolated.

Hit-and-miss showers and downpours will still be possible as we won't see a completely dry afternoon everywhere thanks to the sea breeze, but coverage as a whole will be lower, though.

Mid-90s sticking around

Highs will be cranking up this week, climbing well into the mid 90s all the way into the weekend.

Once we factor in our humidity levels, it will feel closer to the low 100s.

Stay cool and hydrated, and listen to your body for when you need to take breaks!

Tracking the tropics

3 Waves to Watch

Wave 1 - Northwestern Atlantic: Chances of development:

Next 2 Days: 10%

Next 7 Days: 10%

Wave 2 - Eastern Atlantic: Chances of development:

Next 2 Days: 10%

Next 7 Days: 10%

Wave 3 - Eastern Atlantic: Chances of development:

Next 2 Days: 20%

Next 7 Days: 60%

There are three separate areas of potential tropical development we're tracking in the tropics. Two areas have a low chance of development, and one has a medium chance.

Timeline:

As we head throughout the rest of this week, data suggest increasing chances for a tropical depression to form. This could become Tropical Storm Cristobal by later next week, but there is a lot of wind shear and some Saharan dust in the tropical Atlantic. This is largely thanks to the strong El Nino we've been seeing throughout the season thus far. Shear and dry air, despite some development, should make for a weaker system overall, but it's something we'll be watching closely over the next 7 to 10 days.

Impacts on Florida:

So far, there are no impacts expected for Florida. The strong ridge of high pressure in the Atlantic should help steer this system out into the open Atlantic and keep it away from the US and most other major land areas.