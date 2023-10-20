Orlando weather: Another cold front expected to move through Central Florida Friday afternoon

Today's high: 83 degrees | Tonight's low: 64 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Great weather continues on this Friday! A cool morning will reveal some mixed lower 80s for highs by this afternoon, closer to 80 along the Atlantic beaches.

Another cool front will work through the area later this afternoon and evening. The FOX 35 Storm Team expects only a slight increase in clouds and perhaps an isolated shower or two.

Rain chances are very slight and around 10% at max. Conditions look great for our local Friday night high school football matchups. Mild temps will dominate the evening, enjoy!

BEACHES:

It will be a nice day along our east coach beaches. Skies will feature some afternoon clouds, stays dry all day. Forecast highs reach the upper-70s to around 80 with overnight lows in the 60s. The rip current risk is moderate. Surf is in the 1-2' range in a small NNE swell.

THEME PARKS:

Enjoy the sunshine and warmer temperatures at the them parks today! Expect a dry skies and afternoon highs near 83 degrees. Mostly sunny skies will prevail, don't forget your hat and sunglasses. Enjoy!

OUTLOOK:

Our local weather stays quite nice as we head into the weekend, dry air slides back in during this time. Highs will remain in the low/mid-80s through the weekend and into next week. Winds will increase by Tuesday and Wednesday to breezy levels, rain is not expected for the next few days.

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Tammy formed in the Atlantic yesterday. It is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by late this weekend or early next week. The latest track shows it will eventually make a curve from the northwest to the northeast. Tammy will could bring impacts to the Leeward Islands this weekend but, will not threaten central Florida or the U.S. The FOX 35 Storm Team will continue to update you on the tropics.