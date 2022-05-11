Orlando Utility Commission approves rate increase, citing fuel costs

Utility rates for Orlando Utility Commission (OUC) customers are temporarily going up again.

Commissioners voted Tuesday to increase fuel charges by 10% to offset the continued increase in fuel costs, which is set to begin on June 1, 2022. OUC estimated previously that its customers would see their bills increase $5-$15 a month.



"Fuel charges are pass through costs, which means when fuel prices go down, we also pass along the savings to our customers," said Michaelle Lynch, communications director, in an email to FOX 35. She said the increase will only apply to the fuel charge on someone's bill and will not impact nonfuel charges.

OUC proposed the rate increase in early April citing constraints on the supply chain and an increase in fuel costs. OUC increased residential rates by 2.3% on Jan. 1, 2022, citing an uptick in fuel costs.

The utility does have programs and resources to help customers with financial concerns. Visit www.OUC.com/WaysToSave for additional information.