Orlando Storm playoff game moves to Daytona Beach: What to know, how to buy tickets

The Brief The playoff game between the Orlando Storm and DC Defenders on Sunday, June 7, will now be played at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach (and not in Columbus, Ohio). Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tickets start at $10 are still available. The Storm had to move their upcoming playoff game due to the England vs. Costa Rice World Cup tune-up match on June 10 at Inter & Co. Stadium. The UFL previously announced that they would host the game in Columbus, Ohio. Fans who bought tickets to that game will receive automatic refunds.



The United Football League has moved Sunday’s playoff game between the Orlando Storm and DC Defenders to Daytona Stadium after previously announcing plans to play the game at a neutral site in Columbus, Ohio.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. EDT Sunday, and the game will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

The backstory:

The league said it was forced to find an alternate venue because Orlando’s Inter&Co Stadium was unavailable due to commitments related to an international soccer match.

Officials evaluated several Central Florida venues before continuing discussions with Daytona Beach leaders and stadium partners.

"As we said from the beginning, our preference was always to keep this game as close to our Orlando fanbase as possible," UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon said in a statement.

The agreement was reached after officials from the UFL, Bethune-Cookman University, the city of Daytona Beach and other partners worked to make the venue available on short notice.

General admission tickets are priced at $10, while season ticket members will receive complimentary admission. The league also plans fan-focused concessions and a playoff T-shirt giveaway for the first 5,000 attendees.

Fans who purchased tickets for the previously scheduled game in Columbus will receive automatic refunds, with processing expected to take seven to 10 business days.

How to buy tickets

Tickets are general admission and can be purchased here.