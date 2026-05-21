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2 hurt in Orlando late-night shooting on Edgemoor Street: What we know

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Published  May 21, 2026 4:48 PM EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • The Orlando Police Department is actively investigating a late-night shooting that left two people injured on Wednesday, May 20.
    • Officers responded to the 4600 block of Edgemoor Street, near the Ivey Lane neighborhood around 10:30 p.m., and discovered one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
    • That individual was rushed to a local hospital for medical treatment, while a second gunshot victim connected to the same incident arrived at the emergency room independently a short time later.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are investigating an Orlando shooting involving two victims. 

Authorities reported two people were hurt in a shooting that occurred on May 20. Police have not released any suspect information or details regarding a motive.

What we know:

The Orlando Police Department responded to the 4600 block of Edgemoor Street, around 10:30 p.m., May 20, after a shooting was reported. Police found one person with a gunshot wound, who was transported to the hospital for medical treatment. 

A second victim arrived at the hospital later, the department said. 

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The Orlando Police Department responded to a shooting on Edgemoor Street on May 20, 2026. 

What we don't know:

Orlando Police did not provide any suspect information. 

It's not known what prompted this shooting. 

What's next:

This investigation is ongoing. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Orlando Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyOrange County News