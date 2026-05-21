2 hurt in Orlando late-night shooting on Edgemoor Street: What we know
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are investigating an Orlando shooting involving two victims.
Authorities reported two people were hurt in a shooting that occurred on May 20. Police have not released any suspect information or details regarding a motive.
What we know:
The Orlando Police Department responded to the 4600 block of Edgemoor Street, around 10:30 p.m., May 20, after a shooting was reported. Police found one person with a gunshot wound, who was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.
A second victim arrived at the hospital later, the department said.
The Orlando Police Department responded to a shooting on Edgemoor Street on May 20, 2026.
What we don't know:
Orlando Police did not provide any suspect information.
It's not known what prompted this shooting.
What's next:
This investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Orlando Police Department.