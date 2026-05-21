2 hurt in Orlando late-night shooting on Edgemoor Street: What we know

The Brief The Orlando Police Department is actively investigating a late-night shooting that left two people injured on Wednesday, May 20. Officers responded to the 4600 block of Edgemoor Street, near the Ivey Lane neighborhood around 10:30 p.m., and discovered one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. That individual was rushed to a local hospital for medical treatment, while a second gunshot victim connected to the same incident arrived at the emergency room independently a short time later.



Police are investigating an Orlando shooting involving two victims.

Authorities reported two people were hurt in a shooting that occurred on May 20. Police have not released any suspect information or details regarding a motive.

What we know:

The Orlando Police Department responded to the 4600 block of Edgemoor Street, around 10:30 p.m., May 20, after a shooting was reported. Police found one person with a gunshot wound, who was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

A second victim arrived at the hospital later, the department said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Orlando Police Department responded to a shooting on Edgemoor Street on May 20, 2026.

What we don't know:

Orlando Police did not provide any suspect information.

It's not known what prompted this shooting.

What's next:

This investigation is ongoing.