Orlando sees hottest October ever, record-breaking heat expected on Halloween

Could Orlando see the hottest Halloween ever? It's certainly possible.

The extended October heat wave could take a toll on trick-or-treaters in Central Florida. Temperatures are expected to set a record for the hottest Halloween in Orlando!

"We're talking about record high temps tomorrow in the lower 90s for Central Florida and specifically for Orlando." said Fox 35 meteorologist Jayme King.

Orlando's long standing Halloween high temperature record goes back to 1922 registering at 90 degrees. The Fox 35 Weather team is looking for a high near 91 Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service reports that the month of October has already beaten the record for the hottest October every recorded on O-Town.

Meanwhile, a cold front is expected to pass through Central Florida this weekend when wake-up temperatures are expected in the 60s.

