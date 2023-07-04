Orlando sees hottest Fourth of July in 25 years: Here's how hot it got

No question about it - it was another hot and humid day in Central Florida. In fact, Orlando International Airport peaked at 97 degrees on Tuesday, marking the hottest Fourth of July in Orlando in the last 25 years, according to online weather data.

This is the actual high temperature, not including the heat index – or "feels like" – temperature, which have soured above 100 degrees for the last several days as a so-called "heat dome" has kept temperatures stagnant over much of the southeast.

The record for the date is 98 degrees set in 1936. However, the last Fourth of July that saw 97 degrees was in 1998 – 25 years ago.

Most of Central Florida was under a heat advisory on Tuesday as the "feels like" temperature ranged between 105 and 112 degrees, hot enough to cause heat illness if people do not stay hydrated and cool.

Here's a look at Fourth of July high temperatures since 1990:

1990: 94 degrees

1991: 91 degrees

1992: 97 degrees

1993: 95 degrees

1994: 85 degrees

1995: 95 degrees

1996: 89 degrees

1997: 96 degrees

1998: 97 degrees

1999: 88 degrees

2000: 90 degrees

2001: 91 degrees

2002: 87 degrees

2003: 92 degrees

2004: 93 degrees

2005: 93 degrees

2006: 89 degrees

2007: 88 degrees

2008: 88 degrees

2009: 92 degrees

2010: 85 degrees

2011: 94 degrees

2012: 92 degrees

2013: 92 degrees

2014: 90 degrees

2015: 95 degrees

2016: 95 degrees

2017: 93 degrees

2018: 85 degrees

2019: 95 degrees

2020: 93 degrees

2021: 91 degrees

2022: 95 degrees

Signs and symptoms of heat stroke, heat exhaustion

Heat exhaustion is a mild heat-related illness that happens when it's hot and you don't drink enough water, according to the CDC. The elderly, people with high blood pressure and people exercising or working in the heat are at the highest risk for heat exhaustion. Here are symptoms to look out for:

Excessive thirst

Profuse sweating

Headache

Dizziness or confusion

Nausea

How to keep yourself safe in the heat

Here are some tips you can follow to stay safe in the heat, according to the CDC:

Drink lots of non-alcoholic fluids

Wear sunscreen and continue to reapply it

Wear a hat and/or sunglasses

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing

Plan outdoor activities when it's cooler in the day

Rest often

Try to stay in the shade when outdoors

Try to limit strenuous activities for one hour per day

How to keep pets safe in the heat

Don't forget about your furry friends when it gets hot out – they can suffer from heat-related illness, too. Here are some tips to help you keep your dogs, cats and everything in between safe when it's hot out, according to the CDC and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals: