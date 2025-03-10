Orlando scraps SoDo homeless shelter plan after community backlash

The Brief Orlando officials have canceled plans for a homeless shelter in the SoDo District after strong community opposition. Residents feared the shelter would bring crime and disrupt the neighborhood. The city now seeks alternative solutions, with a community meeting set to discuss next steps.



'One of our community's most complex challenges'

What we know:

Orlando officials have scrapped plans to open a large homeless shelter in the SoDo District following strong opposition from local residents. The city had initially considered repurposing the Orange County Work Release Center on Kaley Street to house the unsheltered population. However, after public pushback, officials determined the site was not a feasible option.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what alternative locations the city might consider for a new homeless shelter or what strategies officials will pursue to address homelessness in Orlando. Additionally, while residents opposed the Kaley Street location, it is uncertain what level of support they might offer for other proposed solutions.

The backstory:

The city council approved the creation of a homeless shelter but faced immediate resistance from residents in the nearby Wadeview Park neighborhood. A grassroots movement called "Stop the SoDo Shelter" emerged, with community members expressing concerns that the facility would increase crime and drug use, ultimately jeopardizing safety and property values. Their concerns were voiced during a recent meeting with Orlando police.

What they're saying:

Local resident Patti Martins reflected on how the neighborhood has evolved in a positive direction and expressed concern about potential setbacks.

"I've watched this community change and develop in the right path where more businesses have come about, more people have wanted to move here. The schools are amazing. I went to Boone High School and having this happen is just going to bring all of that down," Martins said.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer acknowledged the difficulty of tackling homelessness while respecting community concerns.

"Addressing homelessness is one of our community's most complex challenges. I thank the Orlando City Council for their willingness to pursue bold strategies to meet the needs of the unsheltered population, especially Commissioner Patty Sheehan for her leadership in listening to the concerns of residents in her district as we evaluated the Kaley Street option," Dyer said in a statement.

What's next:

Organizers of the "Stop the SoDo Shelter" movement plan to hold a community meeting on Wednesday. The discussion will focus on identifying alternative ways to support the homeless population while ensuring neighborhood safety remains a priority.

