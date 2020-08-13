Orlando school placed on lockdown during first day of in-person instruction, police say

article

An Orlando school was placed on lockdown during its first day of in-person instruction, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department said that Lake Highland Prep was placed on lockdown on Thursday. This also happens to be the school's first day of in-person instruction.

They said that near the school, an aggravated assault took place at about 1:30 p.m. A man came into an office at 206 E. Colonial Drive and displayed a handgun. He said he would come back and start shooting.

MORE NEWS: Doctors suggest staggered reopening of face-to-face learning for Orange County schools

Once the suspect left the office, police said that the employee locked and secured the door. The suspect was eventually located at Westmoreland and Colonial and arrested.

During this incident, Lake Highland Prep was placed on lockdown. It has since been lifted.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.