Orlando protesters rally after deadly ICE shooting in Minneapolis

The Brief About 40 protesters demonstrated outside city hall in Orlando after an ICE agent shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis. The protesters said they felt like they had to demonstrate. The peaceful rally lasted about 90 minutes.



A few dozen people in Orlando protested the deadly shooting of a woman in Minnesota involving a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

Demonstrators said they were outraged. Protesters said they wanted the Trump Administration and ICE to hear their message.

'Difficult to ignore'

What they're saying:

Corey Hill was one of the organizers.



"That is a moment that’s very difficult to ignore, and it’s pretty impressive to see people mobilizing so quickly both here and in cities all around the country," Hill said.



He said the rally in Orlando came together in about an hour’s time.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

"I’m very happy to see so many people here coming out on basically like an hour’s notice to stand up for basic principles of human decency," Hill said.



Protesters held signs calling for the abolition of ICE.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS



"What happened today in Minneapolis can happen anywhere," Fidel Gomez said.



"What is going on in our country where this is allowed," Charlene Westman said.



"We need to be out here even more," Rachel Gardiner said. "Even more often. Louder. And just never give up."

The other side:

The Department of Homeland Security said the agent followed training and said it was a justified shooting.

DHS posted the following statement online.

"Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism.



"An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots.



"He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers."

What's next:

Protesters in Orlando said they will return to the streets as necessary.