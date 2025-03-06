Orlando Police seek public’s help in locating missing elderly man

article

The Orlando Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 68-year-old Albert Paige, who was last seen near the 6000 block of Bent Pine Drive.

Paige was last spotted wearing red and black Christmas-themed pants, an unknown-colored shirt, and white slippers featuring the Grinch, police said.

Authorities noted that he suffers from a cognitive condition that may impair his ability to return home.

Anyone with information on Paige’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Orlando Police Department.

