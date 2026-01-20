Developing: Orlando Police execute search warrant at Orange County home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A large police presence is outside a Parramore home in connection to an ongoing investigation.
What we know:
The Orlando Police Department is conducting a warrant search at a residence on Lee Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.
This story will be updated when more information is made available.
A police presence was in an Orange County neighborhood on Jan. 20.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Orlando Police Department.