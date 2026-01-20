Expand / Collapse search

Developing: Orlando Police execute search warrant at Orange County home

Published  January 20, 2026 1:20pm EST
    • The Orlando Police Department is conducting a warrant search at an Orange County home on Jan. 20.
    • Police were located at a Parramore residence around noon. 

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A large police presence is outside a Parramore home in connection to an ongoing investigation. 

A police presence was in an Orange County neighborhood on Jan. 20. 

What we know:

The Orlando Police Department is conducting a warrant search at a residence on Lee Avenue, Tuesday afternoon. 

This story will be updated when more information is made available. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Orlando Police Department.

