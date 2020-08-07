Orlando police search for driver in 'Black Lives Matter' street mural vandalism

article

The Orlando Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify the driver and car used in a vandalism case involving the "Black Lives Matter" street mural in Downtown Orlando.

Police say the car was driven recklessly and produced circular skid marks on top of the mural, located on Rosalind Avenue.

Investigators say it happened early Friday morning at around 1:44 a.m.

The suspected vehicle is described as a newer model white Dodge Charger with a dark tint and a sunroof, according to police.

Rosalind Avenue at Washington Avenue was closed for several hours as workers repaired the mural.

Parts of it were pressure-washed and repainted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.