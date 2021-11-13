Orlando police release video of car believed to be connected to deadly hit-and-run

Police have released a new security video of a car they believe was involved in the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian in downtown Orlando.

Officers say on Nov. 6 around 1 a.m., a black Dodge Challenger ran a red light and hit a pedestrian who was crossing the intersection at E. Washington Street and N. Magnolia Ave. They say the car did not stop and fled the area.

MORE NEWS: Liftoff! SpaceX launches batch of Starlink satellites into orbit

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where the victim died.

"Help us find a Black 2-Door Dodge Challenger w/ FL tag# B4MSF that hit & killed a pedestrian," police said Saturday. "The vehicle fled & may have front-end damage."

If you recognize the vehicle, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS 8477. Your identity will remain anonymous.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.