Orlando police release video of car believed to be connected to deadly hit-and-run

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated November 14, 2021 9:30AM
Orlando
If you recognize the vehicle, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS 8477. Your identity will remain anonymous.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police have released a new security video of a car they believe was involved in the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian in downtown Orlando.

Officers say on Nov. 6 around 1 a.m., a black Dodge Challenger ran a red light and hit a pedestrian who was crossing the intersection at E. Washington Street and N. Magnolia Ave. They say the car did not stop and fled the area. 

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where the victim died. 

"Help us find a Black 2-Door Dodge Challenger w/ FL tag# B4MSF that hit & killed a pedestrian," police said Saturday. "The vehicle fled & may have front-end damage."

