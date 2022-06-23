Orlando police officers respond to person barricaded inside apartment





Orlando police officers are communicating with a person barricaded inside an apartment unit off of Conroy Road. Watch live images in the video player above. Viewer discretion is advised.

Authorities are asking that people avoid the area near the Mosaic at Millenia complex while officers work to resolve the situation. The complex is located between John Young Parkway and Millenia Blvd. No other details were immediately released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.